Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 S. 4th Ave
Ann Arbor, VA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Washtenong Memorial Park
3771 Whitmore Lake Road
Ann Arbor, VA
View Map
Jennie Perlongo Viery


1920 - 2020
Jennie Perlongo Viery, 99, passed away February 2, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Georgian Manor. A 20 year resident of Chesapeake, Mrs. Viery was born in Crystal Falls, Michigan, on April 18, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Perlongo, who immigrated to the United States from Italy in the early 1900's. Mrs. Viery was a veteran of the United States Women's Army Corps and assigned to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC. It was at Walter Reed that Jennie met her late husband, United States Army veteran John E. Viery. They were married for 62 years and spent most of their life in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Both Jennie and John retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 30 years of service. They were also longtime members of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ann Arbor, MI and attended Great Bridge United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, VA.

Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Viery was predeceased by her oldest son, John R. Viery of Ann Arbor. Jennie was also predeceased by nine siblings, Nandino, Herman, Dominic, Joseph, Mary, Angeline, Frances, James and Stella, all from Michigan.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughter, Jane Davis and husband Meyer of Chesapeake; her son, Jay Viery and wife Karen; two grandsons, Evan and Alex Viery, all of Port Clinton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Jane and Meyer will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Muehlig Funeral Chapel, 403 S. 4th Ave., Ann Arbor, Michigan. Interment will follow at Washtenong Memorial Park, 3771 Whitmore Lake Road in Ann Arbor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chesapeake Humane Society, 312 North Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23320. The family would like to thank Commonwealth Senior Living at Georgian Manor and Westminster Canterbury At Home Hospice for their loving care. You may offer condolences at kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020
