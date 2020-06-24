Jennie Kitchin, 97, died Sunday evening, June 21. A native of North Carolina, she was born in 1923 to Aubrey L. and Rovene Quinn Cavenaugh. She grew up in Warsaw, NC, and was a 1943 graduate of Salem College. In 1945, she married James Leggett Kitchin of Scotland Neck, NC. They made their home in Virginia Beach until the early 1980s, when they moved to Duck, NC. In 1997, they returned to Virginia Beach where Jennie has lived at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community ever since. She was a member of St. Andrews By the Sea Episcopal Church on North Carolina's Outer Banks and Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband and their son, James Leggett Kitchin, Jr. She is survived by son, Aubrey C. Kitchin, daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Kitchin White, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service by the Rev. Dr. Andrew Buchanan, rector of Galilee Episcopal Church, will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. Those wishing to make charitable gifts in her memory, please do so to Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, Va 23451 or to the Atlantic Shores Employee Gift Fund, Atlantic Shores, 1200 Atlantic Shores Drive, Virginia Beach, Va 23454. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.