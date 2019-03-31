Resources More Obituaries for Jennifer Swindell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jennifer Elaine Swindell

Virginia Beach – Jennifer Elaine, 45, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving mom, her amazing sister in law DeeDee and her precious niece Ashley Marie, on Saturday March 23, 2019. Jen, as she is called by all who know her was a true warrior, fighting courageously, the cancer in her body for seven long years. Having been a Medical Research Coordinator with Urology of Virginia she touched many lives of the patients she had, who were fighting the same illness that she fought. Her positive spirit, feisty attitude, comedic personality and beautiful smile will remain with us all forever.Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, the lights of her life, Hannah Elaine (18) and Haley Rae (10), both of Virginia Beach. Her Parents, Roy Rodrick Swindell (father), Elaine Marie Moore (mother) and the most wonderful step parent any girl could ask for, Raymond Wesley Moore. Being part of a blended family, Jennifer was blessed with three brothers Christopher, Sean and Ronnie along with four sisters Sherri, Lisa Marie, Dawn and Sheri. Jen is also survived by a her great grandmother Dot Edwards and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and more friends than any of us imagined, to include her two go to girls Brandi Ingold and Kim Whitaker.On behalf of our combined families, we wish to express our sincerest appreciation to Doctor Mark Danso and his staff at Oncology of Virginia and the Staff at Personal Touch Hospice Care, Miss Stacey, Miss Willie and Miss Elaine, for how wonderfully they took care of our girl during this seven year journey. You all are very special people and we will continue to pray for the special work that you do for your patients and their families. On a more personal note, Jen's mom wishes to express her love and gratitude to our combined blended families and her church family at London Bridge Baptist Church & Preschool for the continued fervent prayers and loving support given to us during this time. To God be The Glory. A Service for the Celebration of Jen's Life will be held on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 3:00pm in the afternoon at London Bridge Baptist Church, with a reception immediately following the Celebration Service. In lieu of flowers it is Jen's wish that monies be donated to cancer research.