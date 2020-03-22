The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
5401 Indian River Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 366-9260
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Kirchmier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Leigh Bailey Kirchmier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Leigh Bailey Kirchmier Obituary
Jennifer Leigh Kirchmier passed away March 19, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born on December 19, 1958, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Gary Bailey and Janice Bailey Gentry.

Jennifer spent many years in North Carolina, working at Awful Arthur's Oyster Bar in the outer banks and several other places. She loved to spend time with friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Raven L. Hunt; a granddaughter, Natasha K. Moore; a sister, Sandra Barton; her mother and step-father, Janice and Jerry Gentry. Jennifer was predeceased by her father, Gary Bailey.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the 3rd Floor Intensive Care Unit at Sentara Leigh Hospital for doing all they could do for Jennifer.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -