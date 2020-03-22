|
Jennifer Leigh Kirchmier passed away March 19, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born on December 19, 1958, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Gary Bailey and Janice Bailey Gentry.
Jennifer spent many years in North Carolina, working at Awful Arthur's Oyster Bar in the outer banks and several other places. She loved to spend time with friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Raven L. Hunt; a granddaughter, Natasha K. Moore; a sister, Sandra Barton; her mother and step-father, Janice and Jerry Gentry. Jennifer was predeceased by her father, Gary Bailey.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the 3rd Floor Intensive Care Unit at Sentara Leigh Hospital for doing all they could do for Jennifer.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020