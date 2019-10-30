|
|
Jennifer Lynn Griffin, 58, passed away in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 16, 2019 filled with love for her fiancee, Evan Pauley, her family and friends.
Jennifer entered this world to the joyful embrace of her mother, Martha Blackburn Griffin Womble (George Curtis Womble, Jr.) and father, Linwood Lee Griffin (Mary "Becky" Joy Griffin). Jennifer was pre-deceased by her brother, Lee Michael Griffin, and grandparents.
Jennifer is survived by her sisters, Jodi Michelle Reber and Judith Elaine Griffin; step-sisters Jennifer Womble Wildey, Jr. (Stephan), Courtney Womble Hyatt; Lisa Dean Lennox (Danny); uncles, Biff, Tim and Rick Griffin, and cousin's, Mike and Andy Clementi.
Her heart overflowed for her brothers daughters, Emilee Marie Griffin and Allison Grace Griffin, who named her Aunt WooHoo for her vivacious personality. When you added the laughter of her nephews and nieces, Andrew Scott Hollis (Erin), Joseph Michael Dahlum, Daniel Lennox, Shelby Lennox, Nathan Hyatt and Tyler Smith it was heaven on earth.
Jennifer spent her childhood years in Chesapeake, Virginia, attending Western Branch High School and Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia in Voice Performance. Her voice teacher wanted her to sing Opera but that wasn't what she wanted. She did sing with several professors in their jazz band while in college as well as a paid choir member in several churches. She sang for weddings of her friends and family and had a beautiful, full rich Soprano range. She has many friends in Virginia, Mississippi and Missouri that she loved dearly. Jennifer moved to the Jackson, Mississippi area for about 25 years working in both television as an Investigative Reporter and radio as a DJ and PBS as an announcer. Jennifer loved politics and worked on many campaigns in Mississippi before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia. Jennifer was a true artist, making such things as paper, jewelry, painting in mixed media, working with polymer clay and quilting and pursued these interests everywhere she lived. Mostly she loved spending time with the love of her life, Evan Pauley, in Kansas City, Missouri for which her family will be forever grateful knowing she was very happy.
Memorial Services were held in Kansas City, Missouri and Jackson, Mississippi. Interment service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church with the Rev. Mary Lacy officiating. A reception will follow in the church Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5181 Singleton Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019