It is with great sadness that the family of Jennifer Maureen Ford announces her passing on March 18, 2020 at the age of 67 after a brief illness. Jennifer was born in Cherry Point, NC to Charles and Rosalee Ford. She was a graduate of Norfolk State University and earned her Master's Degree at Old Dominion University. Jennifer was a retired Elementary Counselor, an accomplished author of two books of poetry and an aspiring photographer. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake Chapel. The family will honor her wishes for a private family memorial and a Celebration of Life event to be planned at a later date to include her extended family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are three beloved sisters, Gina Grant (Jessie), Lisa McDaniels (Joe) and Sharon Sawyer (Michael), her nephew Jessie Grant III (Tanjuana), nieces Kelsie McDaniels, Taylor Sawyer and great nieces McKenzie and Blakelynn Grant, as well as a host of other family and friends including her loyal, loving and dedicated best friends Feneca and Dorothy.
The family plans to establish a memorial scholarship fund for inspiring writers and school counselors. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2020