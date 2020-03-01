|
|
Jennifer Suzette Quarterman, 59, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on February 25, 2020.
Born in Richmond, VA, Jennifer proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy. She loved animals and was an avid reader.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, James M. Folds and step-father, Franklin E. George, Sr. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 25 years, John Quarterman, III; daughter, Tiffany Sue Sheats (Troy); mother, Melba G. George; three brothers, Russell M. Folds, Linwood G. Folds, and Franklin E. George, Jr.; grandson, William V. Alexander, III; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The family would like expressions of sympathy, in the form of contributions, to be made to the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020