Norfolk, VA - Jennings G. McQuerrey passed away, surrounded by his family, February 24, 2019, at the age of 74 from a year long battle with cancer. He is welcomed into Heavenâ€™s gates by his parents, James and Gaye McQuerrey, his in-laws, Ernest and Erma Horrocks, his brothers, Don and Douglas, his sister, Sharon, and his grands, Emily and Madison. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Elizabeth A. McQuerrey, his three daughters, Lori A. McQuerrey (Art Akers), Sandra L. McQuerrey (Laura Hadley), Tammy M. McQuerrey (Mark McMullen Jr.), his sons, Richard A. McQuerrey, Brian C. McQuerrey (Erica McQuerrey), his grands, Ryan, Kristin, Isabella, Chaz, Courtney, Taylor, Jake, Tyler, Brian, Chloe, Luke Jennings, Alex, Hadley, Emma, Ellie, Avery, Charlie, his great grands, Cecilia, Raegan, Liam Grant, Cannon, Liam Jennings and Ava. Jennings was a West Virginia native. He graduated from Nuttall high school and went on to proudly serve his country in the US Army. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Horrocks, and later migrated to Virginia with their first born where they went on to have four more children. Jennings worked for Norfolk and Western Railroad Company for a while, went on to work for the city of Norfolk as a city bus driver, and finally settled into the transportation industry driving a cab. He was known as â€œMacâ€ to his fellow cab drivers and had the radio handle â€œRock Steady.â€ Jennings enjoyed time with family, playing pool, restoring old cars, good food, attending car shows, and playing Monopoly/chess with his grandchildren. Jennings saw beauty in all things, both old and new. He was an animal lover, and a stray never went hungry on his watch. He was poetically inclined and blessed his wife often with beautiful poems from the heart. Jennings gave a whole new definition to what it means to support your family. He made sure his family felt loved and never went without, no matter the sacrifice. He was the most loving husband, father, and Paw Paw anyone could ever hope for. Jennings lived his life with a kind and grateful heart. To say he will be sorely missed is grossly understated.â€œCountry roads, take me home To the place I belong West Virginia, mountain mama Take me home, country roadsâ€We love you Daddy and promise to take good care of Mom until you are reunited. The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019