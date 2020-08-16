Jenny Lynn Thompson Bell, 79, passed away on August 9, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born September 30, 1940 in Greensboro, NC, grew up in Greenville, NC, and lived in Virginia Beach since the mid 1980's. Jenny is preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. and Virginia Kirkman Thompson.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kathy Bell Kennel (Phil); son Bobby Bell; grandchildren Hannah Kennel, Rachel Bell, Tate Kennel and Conner Bell; and her brother, Robert F. Thompson Jr. (June).
Jenny attended East Carolina Teachers College (now East Carolina University) where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She was seldom seen without her plum lipstick and earrings, loved giving people a nickname and talking on the phone (for hours) with family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her little dog, Beau.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, especially Delinda Williams and Gail Sampson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com
.