On Monday, March 30th, 2020, Jeremiah Kent, loving father, brother, son and boyfriend, passed away at the age of 36. Jeremiah was born on January 29th, 1984, in Virginia Beach, VA. He graduated from Oscar F. Smith High School in 2001. Jeremiah received his Master Plumber License in 2004. He has two beautiful daughters, Charme and Alycen. Jeremiah loved the outdoors. His many hobbies included surfing, camping, hiking, driving on the beach and just spending time with friends and family. He was known for his goofy laugh and his aggressively caring nature. Jeremiah is survived by his girlfriend, Ammie; two daughters, Charme and Alycen; mother, Rebecca; father, Michael; sister, Nikki; brother, Zachary; grandmother, Ruth, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020