Jeremiah Harold lll was born June 10, 1945 in Princess Anne County to Beulah Mae Harold and Jeremiah Harold Jr. passed away on August 16, 2020 in his home. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years Milda Dianne Craft Harold, two sons Johnathan Harold (41) and Joshua Harold (35). He was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Mae Harold, his father Jeremiah Harold Jr. and his late sister Margie Harold Beatty. Jeremiah leaves to cherish his memory, his sister Alta Estelle Harold White, a special niece Sylvia Harris, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jeremiah graduated from Union Kempsville High School and served in the United States Army. He returned and opened Harold's Market with his father before entering his lifelong business - J. Harold Jr. & Son Transfer. He was known for his passion to sell Christmas Trees for more than 40 years. His customers missed him very much. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Riddick Funeral Service at 11:00am. (50 persons maximum) Live streaming at www.riddickfuneralservices.com