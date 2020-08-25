1/1
Jeremiah Harold III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremiah Harold lll was born June 10, 1945 in Princess Anne County to Beulah Mae Harold and Jeremiah Harold Jr. passed away on August 16, 2020 in his home. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years Milda Dianne Craft Harold, two sons Johnathan Harold (41) and Joshua Harold (35). He was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Mae Harold, his father Jeremiah Harold Jr. and his late sister Margie Harold Beatty. Jeremiah leaves to cherish his memory, his sister Alta Estelle Harold White, a special niece Sylvia Harris, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jeremiah graduated from Union Kempsville High School and served in the United States Army. He returned and opened Harold's Market with his father before entering his lifelong business - J. Harold Jr. & Son Transfer. He was known for his passion to sell Christmas Trees for more than 40 years. His customers missed him very much. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Riddick Funeral Service at 11:00am. (50 persons maximum) Live streaming at www.riddickfuneralservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Riddick Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved