Jeremy James Holt, 44, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on August 31, 2020.Born in Portsmouth, VA, he served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard and was currently employed as an Electrician.Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Robert M. and Anita C. Holt; biological parent, Mickey Krepp; daughter, Alyssa Ann "Princess" Holt; his son, Tylor James "T.J." Holt; paternal grandmother, Geraldine Holt; six aunts, Coleen Lineberry, Teresa Elliott, Susan Askew, Kathy Musso, Sue Johnson Holt, and Kelly Holt; seven uncles, Johnny Lineberry, Bill Elliott, Brett Askew, Jim Musso, and Michael, Joe, and Tim Holt; as well as many cousins and extended family.