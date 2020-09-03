1/2
Jeremy James Holt
Jeremy James Holt, 44, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on August 31, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, he served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard and was currently employed as an Electrician.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Robert M. and Anita C. Holt; biological parent, Mickey Krepp; daughter, Alyssa Ann "Princess" Holt; his son, Tylor James "T.J." Holt; paternal grandmother, Geraldine Holt; six aunts, Coleen Lineberry, Teresa Elliott, Susan Askew, Kathy Musso, Sue Johnson Holt, and Kelly Holt; seven uncles, Johnny Lineberry, Bill Elliott, Brett Askew, Jim Musso, and Michael, Joe, and Tim Holt; as well as many cousins and extended family.

Arrangements are private with Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
