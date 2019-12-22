Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holloman Brown Lynnhaven funeral home
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Holloman Brown Lynnhaven funeral home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeri Compton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeri A. Compton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeri A. Compton Obituary
Jeri passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Dec 19, 2019. An avid gardener, her passion was anything and everything that grows in soil. She was preceded in death by her son, Toby and leaves behind in grief her husband of 49 years, Wayne, daughter Kimberley, and grandson Dillon. Visitation will be on Dec 22 from 4-6 at Holloman Brown Lynnhaven funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Dec 26 at the same funeral home to be followed by internment service at Rosewood Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -