Jeri passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Dec 19, 2019. An avid gardener, her passion was anything and everything that grows in soil. She was preceded in death by her son, Toby and leaves behind in grief her husband of 49 years, Wayne, daughter Kimberley, and grandson Dillon. Visitation will be on Dec 22 from 4-6 at Holloman Brown Lynnhaven funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Dec 26 at the same funeral home to be followed by internment service at Rosewood Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019