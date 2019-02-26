The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Jerome Dean Slack

Jerome Dean Slack Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Dean, 82, died February 22, 2019. A native of Cleveland, TN, he retired from the U.S. Navy in 1978 and later from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. An avid fisherman, he was a member of Bass Masters.Dean is survived by his wife of 59 years, Loretta M. Slack; two daughters, Jeanne S. Olsson and husband Walter and Laura S. Stewart and husband Scott; son, Jerome Dean Slack, Jr. and wife Renee; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel with a visitation the hour before the service. Burial with military honors will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019
