Jerry Adams
Jerry Adams, Sr., 76, passed away May 5, 2020. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of the late Owie Adams and Akra Horne Adams Taylor. He was predeceased by his son, Jerry Adams, Jr. and granddaughter, Amber R. Adams Rice. Jerry retired after 30 years as a submarine inspector for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a member of Radiant Life Ministries where he served as an usher. Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Griggs Adams; daughter, Nancy Adams Harrington and husband, David; grandchildren, Jenna Brooks, Chase Brooks, Tyler Harrington, and Jaime Harrington; great grandchildren, Carter Rice, Wesley Rice, and Mia Powell; twin sister, Jean; and siblings, Glenda, Diane, Cindy, Beverly, and Bobby; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Once his service has been held it will be available for viewing on his obituary page on our website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Radiant Life Ministries, 100 Kilby Shores Dr., Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Joyce, I am so sorry to hear of Jerry's passing but celebrating his new home with Jesus. I have always used you two in how to be married. He was very devoted to you and you to him. I am sure he will be missed greatly until you see him again.
Chris Fields
Friend
May 8, 2020
He was a great man in so many ways, and he was a wonderful, special uncle. I will miss him deeply until we meet again; and we will be together again.
Arlene Minard
Family
May 8, 2020
My condolences to Jerrys family. I worked with him in the Submarine world many years ago. He was a great guy to work with. RIP Jerry
Steve Brown
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Rip, I remember the good old days working with Jerry.
Slack mills
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sister Joyce, my prayers and condolences are with you. Jerry was a friend.
Clifford McGraw
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kelly
Friend
