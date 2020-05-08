Jerry Adams, Sr., 76, passed away May 5, 2020. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of the late Owie Adams and Akra Horne Adams Taylor. He was predeceased by his son, Jerry Adams, Jr. and granddaughter, Amber R. Adams Rice. Jerry retired after 30 years as a submarine inspector for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a member of Radiant Life Ministries where he served as an usher. Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Griggs Adams; daughter, Nancy Adams Harrington and husband, David; grandchildren, Jenna Brooks, Chase Brooks, Tyler Harrington, and Jaime Harrington; great grandchildren, Carter Rice, Wesley Rice, and Mia Powell; twin sister, Jean; and siblings, Glenda, Diane, Cindy, Beverly, and Bobby; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Once his service has been held it will be available for viewing on his obituary page on our website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Radiant Life Ministries, 100 Kilby Shores Dr., Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.