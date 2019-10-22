|
|
Jerry B. Ward, age 73, passed away October 19, 2019 at home in Bracey, VA.
He was born May 21, 1946 to Bessie M. and Clarence B. Ward, who predecease him. He graduated from Cradock High School in 1964. Jerry was an electrical contractor and builder, talented bass fisherman, and avid horseman. He retired to Angels Gait Ranch in Bracey, VA with his beloved wife of more than 30 years, Peggy C. Ward, who survives him. He was a man of Jesus Christ and served as a trustee of Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre.
He is also survived by brother William Buddy Ward, sisters Josephine W. Matthews (Bob) and Shirley M. Ward, daughter Deborah D. Brett (Stacey), stepdaughter Deborah C. Witherow (Eddie), stepson Michael A. Cherry (Kathleen), and four grandchildren Chaz, Megan, Kevin, and Samuel. A graveside service will be conducted at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2PM. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019