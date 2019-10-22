The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Benson Ward


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Benson Ward Obituary
Jerry B. Ward, age 73, passed away October 19, 2019 at home in Bracey, VA.

He was born May 21, 1946 to Bessie M. and Clarence B. Ward, who predecease him. He graduated from Cradock High School in 1964. Jerry was an electrical contractor and builder, talented bass fisherman, and avid horseman. He retired to Angels Gait Ranch in Bracey, VA with his beloved wife of more than 30 years, Peggy C. Ward, who survives him. He was a man of Jesus Christ and served as a trustee of Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre.

He is also survived by brother William Buddy Ward, sisters Josephine W. Matthews (Bob) and Shirley M. Ward, daughter Deborah D. Brett (Stacey), stepdaughter Deborah C. Witherow (Eddie), stepson Michael A. Cherry (Kathleen), and four grandchildren Chaz, Megan, Kevin, and Samuel. A graveside service will be conducted at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2PM. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now