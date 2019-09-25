Home

Calvin Presbyterian Church
2901 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Calvin Presbyterian Church
2901 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA
JERRY C. THOMPSON


1957 - 2019
Jerry was born on 4-10-1957 in Key West, Florida and left this earth on 9-18-2019 in Topsail, NC. He is survived by his sister Faye Jones, brothers Charles Neil Thompson and Terry Thompson, daughters Cristen Helper, Lauren McCallum and grandchildren Emma and Kellen Helper.

The family extends gratitude to Dee and David Askins for their love and support in his final years. Memory of life service for family and friends will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church 2901 E Little Creek Rd Norfolk on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019
