My husband and best friend Jerry left on a wondrous, peaceful journey on April 9, 2019 surrounded by family. We fought this battle called cancer together, and now he is riding his Harley in the woods, looking for all the burls in heaven. Jerry was a woodturner, glass blower, lover of blues music, and cowboy novels. He leaves behind his wife Andrea, of 37 years, his adoring dog Gracie, cats Cookie and Sammy, and a vast circle of lifelong friends. His joy for life will be missed by all. Love and thanks go out to our special surrogate daughter, Victoria and nurses Wanda and Linda from Comfort Care Hospice. They will forever have a place in my heart for the loving and gentle care they gave to myself and Jerry. A ceremony of his life will be held in the fall under the bright red maple tree. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Comfort Care Hospice pf Chesapeake or the cancer . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019