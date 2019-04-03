Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry E. Schaffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry E. Schaffer Obituary
Jerry E. Schaffer, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away March 31, 2019.Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late Athie and Helen Bache. He retired as a Petty Officer First Class from the United States Navy after 21 years of service.Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Schaffer. Left to cherish his memory: two daughters, Betty Hutton (Ivan) and Tacy Schaffer; three grandchildren, Derek Moores, Allison Hutton, and Kristen Hutton; and six great-grandchildren.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.