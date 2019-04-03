|
|
Jerry E. Schaffer, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away March 31, 2019.Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late Athie and Helen Bache. He retired as a Petty Officer First Class from the United States Navy after 21 years of service.Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Schaffer. Left to cherish his memory: two daughters, Betty Hutton (Ivan) and Tacy Schaffer; three grandchildren, Derek Moores, Allison Hutton, and Kristen Hutton; and six great-grandchildren.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019