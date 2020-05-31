Jerry M. Nemec, 72, passed away on May 29, 2020. Jerry served his country in the US Navy and retired as a CPO. After retirement he worked for H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. for over 25 years, and was the Crematory Operator. He was an avid bowler and loved NASCAR. Jerry is survived by his special friends, Debby and Bill Pierce, Angela Hof, and the entire staff at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.