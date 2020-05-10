Army Veteran Jerry â€˜Junie' Morehead, Jr. passed away Friday, May 1st 2020 at the age of 68.
He was born December 29, 1951 in Charlotte, NC to Jerry Morehead (deceased) and Mattie Lucille Morehead. He was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Junie served his country for 26 years retiring in 1993 as a Sergeant 1st Class for the United States Army. He was a Vietnam era veteran and served during Desert Storm.
He spent his childhood in Portsmouth, VA and attended Cradock High School before moving to Charlotte with his family in 1969.
He graduated from Olympic High School in Charlotte, NC in 1971 and entered the military. He received an associate's degree from Central Texas College in 1988.
Junie was a kind spirit who loved helping others.
He was a globetrotter who enjoyed traveling with his wife to Taiwan every year to visit her family. An avid football fan, he adored rooting for the Carolina Panthers. No stranger to the kitchen, Junie loved to cook and prepare meals for friends. During retirement, he took pride in assembling an impressive collection of historic memorabilia that included baseball cards, pocket knives and archery bow and arrows.
Junie was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Lisa Wei Morehead. He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Elmira Rountree (Rufus, Jr.) and Mattie Tanner. Six nephews, Cardell Rountree (Lisa), Michael Rountree (Mona), Roland Tanner, Robert Tanner, DaMarcus Tanner, and Dudley Burnes, Jr of Atlanta. A host of Cook family cousins, Larry (Barbara), David (Fran), Wesley (Alina), James (Janice), Minster Debra (Pastor Kelly Stinson), Reginald (Tammy) and Pam (Roger). His In-Laws and the Wei Family of Taipei, Taiwan. Two devoted friends Ken Parker of Anniston, AL and Pastor Boyd of Charlotte, NC and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.. and 10 person enforced limitations.. please join the family live streamed at 11:00 AM on Fisher Funeral Home Facebook Page Link - www.facebook.com/fisherfuneral or on website - www.fisherfuneral.com.
Burial to follow immediately at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.