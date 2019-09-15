|
|
Jerry W. Albitz, 70, passed away on September 11, 2019 with his loving wife of 22 years by his side. He was born on November 15, 1948 to the late Gladys L. and John H. Albitz in Lafayette, Indiana.
Mr. Albitz retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Office after 24 years of service and retired with 20 years of service with Civil Service. He met and married the love of his life Lisabeth and knew she was the one after their first date.
He is survived by his wife Lisabeth Anne Albitz; brothers Tom Albitz, Bill Albitz; and sister Penny Toney; sister-in-law Carol Smith (David); brother-in-law Edward Mitchell (Linda); and close friends Dianne Grady, Marleena (Patrick), Sheena, Walter, Pat and Mary.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019