Jerry Wayne Haddock, 72, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in his residence. He was a native of Greenville, North Carolina and a resident of Hampton Roads for most of his life. He was the son of the late Robert Leonard Haddock and Lizzie Keech Haddock. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Murphy Haddock and his son Wayne Haddock.



Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Great Bridge High School and was a member and Past Worshipful Master and Secretary of Doric Masonic Lodge #44, The Norfolk Scottish Rite bodies , Khedive Shrine Temple, Shrine Hillbillies and the Chesapeake Shrine Club.



Survivors include his son, Robert James Haddock and his wife Jenny of Williston Park, New York, his sister, Cecelia Haddock Shake of Chesapeake and his brother Leland H. Haddock and his wife Tammy of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by his nephew James, nieces, Kaitlyn and Kasey and his grandchildren, Lilyann and James.



A memorial service will be held in the Chesapeake chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Tuesday, 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The Reverend Michelle D. Louk will officiate. Masonic Rites will follow.



Memorial donations may be made to www.shrinershospitalsfor children.org.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019