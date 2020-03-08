|
|
Jerry was born May 24, 1949, in Tazwell, VA. He joined the US Navy in 1969 and served for 20 years.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking, and cooking. Jerry loved his family and was a warm-hearted and generous man.
He rededicated his life to Jesus Christ on Sep 29, 2002, and his faith became sight when he went to heaven on Fri, Feb, 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Karen and children: Jerry Young, Jr. (Tammy), Theresa Bock (Ed), Lisa Oliver (Ricky), Amy Wemyss (Robert) and Shannon Walker (Annette), and 11 grandchildren; also a brother Harold Young and sister Sandy Bell (Doug).
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, Mar 21, 2020, 11AM, at Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, 7000 Granby Street, Norfolk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle Church "Global Outreach."
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020