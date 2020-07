3/2/61 - 7/5/20 Jerry was the kind of man who was never serious a day in his life. His motto was "it is what it is, man up move on" and he showed it by living like he was never going to die. His friends became family and he loved his family more than anything. He was survived by his daughter and 4 grandkids. In the perfect Jerry style there will be a Celebration of Life party instead of a funeral.



