Jesse Anderson Evans, 79, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born on October 26th, 1941, in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of Barney Jackson Evans, Sr. and America Lee Swann Evans. He is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Jackson Evans "Jack", and his three sisters, Mary Lee Palmer Alls, Betty Asbury and Shirley Miller. He is survived by his only child, April Leigh Evans Smeraldo and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth, VA in 1960. An avid longboard surfer, he loved the ocean, baseball, plants, photography, conversing with friends, his family, and the Lord. A celebration of Jesse's life will be held in his honor at the private residence of 3 Live Oak Lane in Kitty Hawk, NC on Tuesday, November 17th from 11am-1pm.



