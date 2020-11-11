1/
Jesse Anderson Evans
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Anderson Evans, 79, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born on October 26th, 1941, in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of Barney Jackson Evans, Sr. and America Lee Swann Evans. He is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Jackson Evans "Jack", and his three sisters, Mary Lee Palmer Alls, Betty Asbury and Shirley Miller. He is survived by his only child, April Leigh Evans Smeraldo and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth, VA in 1960. An avid longboard surfer, he loved the ocean, baseball, plants, photography, conversing with friends, his family, and the Lord. A celebration of Jesse's life will be held in his honor at the private residence of 3 Live Oak Lane in Kitty Hawk, NC on Tuesday, November 17th from 11am-1pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved