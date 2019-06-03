Jesse B. Jefferson (90), retired captain City of Norfolk Fire-Rescue, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 1, 2019. During the final days of his life, he was lavished with love by his family. Jesse was born on May 6, 1929, in Washington, North Carolina, to Albert B. Jefferson and Lucy Woolard Jefferson. Jesse enjoyed a very active life and was fortunate enough to have had multiple â€œcareers.â€ His first major career came about during the Korean War era, where he proudly served in the United States Navy (1948-1952) as a Boatswainâ€™s Mate third class. While on duty, a movie known as The Frogmen (1951) was filmed. Jesse was an extra in the movie and was filmed piloting the ship. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Navy, Jesse joined the Norfolk Fire Department in 1952. Early in his career, Jesse was quickly promoted to lieutenant and made it to captain shortly thereafter. He was assigned to station #9, training division, and near the end of his career, he became a training officer. After â€œretiringâ€ from the fire department, Jesse pursued his passion of gardening by starting his own business. He grew and sold house plants; however, that was short lived. He soon went back to work and joined his son, who owned his own auto repair shop, formerly Jeffâ€™s Auto Clinic of Norfolk. Jesse helped his son run and manage the business for 18 years, before fully retiring and moving to Suffolk with his daughter and her family. During his lifetime, Jesse never knew a stranger. He was a very kind and generous man that helped numerous people. He was always willing to give everything he had to others. Not only did he help his own family on numerous occasions but also provided assistance to strangers when he was able. Jesse leaves behind a remarkable legacy and will be deeply missed. Left to cherish his memory are his three children: his daughter Joan Fay Bryant, son, Jesse Jefferson and wife, Cynthia J, and daughter, Karen Jefferson Carson and husband Rusty ; 9 grandchildren, James E. Bryant Jr., Timothy C. Bryant, Jesse Dean Jefferson and wife Batrina , Jonathan Ivan Jefferson and wife, Chelsea Elizabeth , Emily Rose Carson, Calvin Jefferson Carson, Timothy Pease, Adric Pease, and Tegan Pease, and 3 great-grandchildren, Jesse Dean Jefferson Jr., Rosaleigh Elizabeth Jefferson, and Dorothy Anne Jefferson, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Rose Lee Jefferson, his brother Thomas Albert Jefferson, and his sister Margaret Ayers Jefferson. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, Bowers Hill, Chesapeake, Thursday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Rosewood Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM followed by a visitation with the family until 9 PM. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary