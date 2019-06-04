|
Jesse B. Jefferson, widower of Rosa Lee Jefferson died June 1, 2019.The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, Bowers Hill, Chesapeake, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Rosewood Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM followed by a visitation with the family until 9 PM. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019