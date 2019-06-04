The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts
Visitation
Following Services
Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bowers Hill, Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Jesse B. Jefferson, widower of Rosa Lee Jefferson died June 1, 2019.The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, Bowers Hill, Chesapeake, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Rosewood Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM followed by a visitation with the family until 9 PM. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019
