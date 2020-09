Or Copy this URL to Share

You are not forgotten My Love, nor will you ever be, As long as Life and Memory Last. Wife Gracie, Children Cynthia, Sheryl, David, Jesse III, Vanessa, Janet, Carlton, Juanita, Debbie and the entire Boone family.



