Jesse C. Davis Jr., was born January 27, 1958 to Delores Halstead Davis and Jesse C. Davis Sr. in Norfolk, VA and passed away on March 9, 2019. Left to carry his memory to future generations are his daughter, Jessica Davis Edwards, (Jason), and his â€œMain Manâ€, grandson, Bryce Edwards; his son, Joshua A. Davis and former spouse and forever friend, Catherine Honeycutt, (Davis). Jesse will be missed by his many lifelong friends also his buddies from Metro Machine, Earl Industries, and QED. Services were private. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019