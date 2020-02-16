|
|
Jesse G. "Buddy" Lee, Jr., 82, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 6, 1937 to the late Jesse G. Lee, Sr. and Adelia O. Lee. He was also predeceased by four sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lee; children, Terri Garner (John), Del Lee (Terrie), and Cindy Cobb (Mike); six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered online at
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020