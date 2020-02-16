The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map

Jesse G. "Buddy" Lee Jr.


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse G. "Buddy" Lee Jr. Obituary
Jesse G. "Buddy" Lee, Jr., 82, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 6, 1937 to the late Jesse G. Lee, Sr. and Adelia O. Lee. He was also predeceased by four sisters and one brother.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lee; children, Terri Garner (John), Del Lee (Terrie), and Cindy Cobb (Mike); six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -