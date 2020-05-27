Jesse L. Williams, U. S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, (Retired) was called home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia, with his daughter Denise by his side. He leaves to cherish his memory four daughters: Charlina Williams-Monroe (Varis); Pamela Lee Jones (David), Denise Lee and Cynthia Lee Faulcon. Viewing 2-6PM Thursday, May 28, 2020. Funeral Service 11AM Friday, May 29, 2020 in Graves Funeral Home Chapel. Livestreaming can be viewed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.