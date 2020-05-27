Jesse Lightfoot Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse L. Williams, U. S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, (Retired) was called home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia, with his daughter Denise by his side. He leaves to cherish his memory four daughters: Charlina Williams-Monroe (Varis); Pamela Lee Jones (David), Denise Lee and Cynthia Lee Faulcon. Viewing 2-6PM Thursday, May 28, 2020. Funeral Service 11AM Friday, May 29, 2020 in Graves Funeral Home Chapel. Livestreaming can be viewed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Graves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved