Jesse O. Sandlin, 97, passed away December 2, 2020. He was born to Jesse O. and Irene Goodwin Sandlin. He graduated from Granby HS in 1941. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Frances June Barlow Sandlin and his daughter, Dale Wells. He is survived by 3 daughters, Joyce (Bruce) Byrum, Margaret "Peggy" (Harry) Bull, Jo White; one son, Jesse "Jay" (Betty) Sandlin; one son-in-law, Ron Wells; eleven grandchildren, Sharon Raymo, Patti Reid, Terri Lupien, Kim Shores, Tina Bernstein, Jennifer Riddick, Kristy Thomas, Casey White, Keith Sandlin, Lance Johnson, Garrett Johnson; and many great grandchildren.Lt. Col Sandlin received his wings and commission in the US Army Air Force in 1943. He completed 35 missions as a pilot of a B-17 with the 8th Air Force. After WWII, he completed his apprenticeship with the Engine Overhaul Part of NAS Norfolk. After becoming a Shop Planner, he was recalled into the Air Force in 1951 and served for 100 missions in Korea. He remained in the Air Force for a total of 28 years. He completed a tour in SE Asia as Chief Controller of the Airborne Battlefield Command Control Center (ABCCC). While in the service, he compiled enough college credits to be accepted in the Bootstrap Program at Syracuse University where, in 1963, he received a Bachelor of Art Degree. After retirement in 1970, he served as a counselor with the State of Virginia, Dept of Rehab Services, retiring in 1991. He presided as President of Military Officer Association of America, President of Tidewater Chapter of Air Force Association, and Nominating Chairman of The Institute for Learning in Retirement at ODU/NS.Decorations and awards include: Distinguished Flying Cross with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Bronze Star Medal; Air Medal with 10 Oak Leaf Cluster; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; European Theater with Battle Stars; Korean Theater with Battle Stars; and Vietnam with Battle Stars. On June 21, 2016, he was named Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, as a sign of their nation's gratitude for his personal contribution to its liberation during WWII.He was a devoted husband and father who appreciated having his family with him at bases in SC, Germany, WA, LA, NY and MN. Per his wishes there will be no service and his body will be cremated. The family would like to thank Jesse's dedicated caregivers who helped the family in the last few months: Pat, Carolyn, Sherri and Betty, Celeste and Tiffany. To offer condolences to the family please visit: