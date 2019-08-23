|
Jesse Rodriguez was called by the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Sentara Windermere Nursing Home in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late Rumaldo and Rita Rodriguez. Jesse was extremely proud of his 17 years active and reserve Naval service, which began as a plank owner of the USS Yorktown CV-10, serving in the Pacific theater throughout WW-II. He met his loving wife June Ellen Gowdy while at Great Lakes Boot Camp, and they married on August 24, 1944. Ever loving for 75 years, June was at his bedside when he passed.
Following his service, Jesse spent a career with the Chicago Transit Authority, starting as a streetcar operator, working his way through bus driver, supervisor, station superintendent, instructor, charter sales manager and superintendent of employment and placement. He was a proud member of C.T.A. Unions (Locals 241 & 308). Jesse loved Chicago! He raised his family in a house built in 1956, which was the only home they ever owned. He was a staunch supporter of St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital and prayed to St. Jude often. The family were steadfast members of St. Isidore Church in Blue Island, Il. Every summer holiday and most weekends were celebrated with a BBQ and picnic. The picnics quickly turned into mini reunions with family, coworkers, neighbors, shipmates and anyone else who could attend. Deteriorating health forced a move to Virginia Beach in 2013 where they resided with their son Glenn until further deterioration in health forced another move to Sentara Nursing Windermere. The Family is ever grateful to the numerous caregivers, CNAâ€™s, nurses and other health care professionals who tended to Jesse while in Virginia Beach.
In addition to his wife June, Jesse is survived by brothers Rueben, Ray and Roland Rodriguez, and sisters Rosie Gloria, Olivia Cockrell, and Mary Weiland, children Daniel Rodriguez of Kenosha, WI, Glenn Rodriguez and wife Jean of Virginia Beach, VA, Kathleen Greene of New Lenox, Il, 13 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren. Especially dear to Jesse were John Rodriguez and John Oliphant, along with many other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and shipmates from the USS Yorktown (CV-10).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Church of the Holy Family, 1279 N. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted in New Lenox, Il. at a later date, and burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Il. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital () or the USS Yorktown (CV-10) Association (www.ussyorktown.org) in his name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 23, 2019