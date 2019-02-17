The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Jesse Woodson James Obituary
Jesse Woodson â€œWoodyâ€ James, 57, passed away February 12, 2019. He was a native of Chesapeake and son of the late William C. James. He served his country faithfully in the US Army and was a member of the Norview Lions Club. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 22 years. Jennifer A. Barnhill; mother, Dollie Giles James; daughter, Jessica A. Albarracin and her husband Luis; sister, Dâ€™Ann Morris; brother, Billy L. James; grandchildren Isaiah A. and Nevaeh G. Albarracin. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23320. He will be laid to rest in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteranâ€™s Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service live and to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
Graham Funeral Home
