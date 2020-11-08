Mr. Jessie Gray, age 100, of Portsmouth, VA, quietly passed away on October 22, 2020. Mr. Gray was the church father of First Church of Deliverance in Portsmouth, VA. Mr. Jessie Gray, birth name Sherman, was born with a twin (Herman) on August 22, 1920 to Beulah Gray in Green County, NC. Mr. Gray leaves a daughter, Carol Walden of Hampton, VA; adopted daughter Porchea Stevens and three great-grandsons, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Corprew FH in charge.



