Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Jessie Robert Mason Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Jessie Robert (Bob) Mason, Jr 78 of the 1100 block of Sippel Drive, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 in his residence, after a long illness. A native of Bassett VA, he was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired salesman, printing broker and a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church. He was predeceased by his parents, Jessie R. and Margaret Carter Mason and a brother David Mason.

Survivors include his wife, of 55 years, Claudia Wallace Mason; two daughters; Kimberly Barker and husband, Eddie and Cherie May and husband, Bob, two sisters, Pam Overstreet and Betty Moose and husband, Tommy, brother, Roger Mason; Sister-in-law, Patti Mason and Susie Mason; six grandchildren, Jason and wife, Sarah, Josh, Ryan, Mikayla, Miranda and Marissa; two great-grandchildren, Peytan and Raegan; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his courage, strength, sense of humor, inspiration to many and especially his love for his family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all of his caregivers who often said he brightened their day!

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Ron Lee. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6.00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Diabetes Association.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
