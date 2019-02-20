Jewel H. Davenport, businessman and philanthropist, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, died peaceably at home on February 13, 2019. He was 99 years old. Born in Creswell, North Carolina on November 22, 1919, Mr. Davenport was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Lee Jarvis Davenport of Columbia, North Carolina. He was also predeceased by his parents, Hoyt R. Davenport, Sr. and Vesta P. Davenport; his brother, Dennis L. Davenport; and sisters, Lula Mae Davenport and Rose Mary Davenport.He is survived by his brother, Hoyt R. Davenport, Jr. of Williamsburg, Virginia and three sisters, Norma D. Stillman, Nita D. Horton both of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Kerry D. Cain of Cary, North Carolina. Mr. Davenport was a member of the â€œGreatest Generationâ€, landing on Normandy Beach where he suffered a severe head wound. He was decommissioned a Major in the United States Army. After the war, he founded Davenport Motors, a fixture in Elizabeth City for many years. Among his many philanthropic endeavors he helped assemble the land necessary for construction of the Museum of the Albemarle and made substantial gifts to The College of the Albemarle. He is also remembered by nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. The family and Mr. Davenport will forever remain indebted to his many caregivers over the past ten years. In particular, special thanks and appreciation are extended to Tommy Diaz, Eldora Brooks, Christine Davis and Fenita Oats, whose kindness and devotion to Jewel will be forever remembered. A special thanks is also extended to Community Home Care & Hospice. A celebration of Mr. Davenportâ€™s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, everyone is invited to make a contribution to the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Davenport family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary