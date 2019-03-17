Mrs. Jill Seay (nÃ©e Mullins), wife of Capt. M.E. â€œSpeedyâ€ Seay (USN-Ret.), passed away peacefully in her sleep last weekend at her Virginia Beach home surrounded by her son and daughter. Jill was born June 10, 1940 in Elkhorn City (KY) to John and Maxine Mullins, and later moved to Spartanburg (SC) where she attended high school with her brother John, twin sister Jackie, and future husband Speedy. Jill & Speedy enjoyed living in Key West, Miami, & Jacksonville (FL) and Ventura Country (CA) before settling down in Virginia Beach in the early 1970s. While Speedy was serving in the U.S. Navy, Jill crusaded for the return of Vietnam War POW/MIAs and spoke before Congress to successfully re-light Virginia Beachâ€™s Flame of Hope memorial following the oil embargo of 1973. She worked as a Certified Medical Assistant for several of Virginia Beachâ€™s renowned physicians and received great joy from serving in the specials needs community including the Virginia Beach Infant Program, the Center for Effective Learning, and Special Olympics. Jill & Speedy spent a lifetime rehabilitating injured wildlife and adopting animals.Jill was the consummate mother to all, nurturing children, animals, and those in need. She asked that any memorial donations be given to an animal rescue or special needs organizations such as Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation or Vanguard Landing. Mrs. Seay is survived by her son Geno, daughter Windy, son-in-law Keith, brother John, niece Jeri, nephew Patrick, grandson Owen and granddaughter Presley along with numerous other extended family and friends. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband Speedy. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary