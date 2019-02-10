Jim Francisco passed away on the morning of January 31, 2019. He transitioned peacefully while his wife and son were at his side. Left to honor his memory are his wife Shirley and his son Ben and his daughter-in-law Kristi, who live in Chesapeake, VA. He will live on in the lives of his grandchildren, Nicolas and Eve. Jim was born in Norfolk, VA on February 1, 1944 to Ethelyn and Jimmie Francisco. He enlisted in the United States Air Force after high School and then graduated from Old Dominion University in 1973. He went to work for the Navy and conducted audits on Naval bases all over the world. He left federal service as a Staff Accountant in Command Evaluation Office in 1999 and was a general contractor, building houses until full retirement. Jim was an avid fisherman and loved gardening. He liked taking friends and family out on his boat. His pride as a father was ever present in the company of his son. On Sundays you would find him teaching Sunday School and listening to the word of the Lord at a church he loved. He was a voice of reason, quiet thinker, warm heart, and friendly smile. He wished to leave this world a better place through simple acts of kindness to all who crossed his path.A Memorial service will be held at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA on Friday, February 15th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community United Methodist Church, where Jim served as a Sunday School teacher and usher. A family plot in Kentucky will be his final resting place. He will be missed by many friends and family in Kentucky, Louisiana, and Halifax County, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary