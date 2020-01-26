|
Jim Given passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Jim was born April 20, 1926 in Pennsylvania. He
served in the navy during World War II and was a graduate of Virginia Tech. He retired as a Key Civilian
from NARF in 1988.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty, and their two daughters, Debbie Given and Kathy
Rheinhart (Mike); two grandchildren, Courtney Mickiewicz (Adam) and Bobby Rheinhart; and two great-
grandchildren, Eloise and Clara Mickiewicz. He will also be fondly remembered by his sister, Eleanor,
sisters-in-law Alice and Bobbie, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Jim was passionate about music and was a professional trumpet player for many years. His greatest
love was spending time with his family.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Haygood United Methodist Church on February 1 st at 11:00 am
in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020