Haygood United Methodist Chr
4713 Haygood Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Haygood United Methodist Church
Jim Given


1926 - 2020
Jim Given passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Jim was born April 20, 1926 in Pennsylvania. He

served in the navy during World War II and was a graduate of Virginia Tech. He retired as a Key Civilian

from NARF in 1988.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty, and their two daughters, Debbie Given and Kathy

Rheinhart (Mike); two grandchildren, Courtney Mickiewicz (Adam) and Bobby Rheinhart; and two great-

grandchildren, Eloise and Clara Mickiewicz. He will also be fondly remembered by his sister, Eleanor,

sisters-in-law Alice and Bobbie, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Jim was passionate about music and was a professional trumpet player for many years. His greatest

love was spending time with his family.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Haygood United Methodist Church on February 1 st at 11:00 am

in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
