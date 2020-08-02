1/1
Jimmie Darrell Hanes
{ "" }
Jimmie Darrell Hanes, 74, born in Oklahoma City, OK. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard retiring as a Senior Chief after 20 years of service. He was also a United States Navy veteran of Vietnam. Jimmie is a member of the VFW and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Hanes; daughter, Tara Hanes; sons, Steve and Anthony Hanes; six grandchildren; brothers, Danny and Billy W. Robinett, Jr.; and sister, Linda Darlene.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12 noon at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
AUG
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
August 1, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
