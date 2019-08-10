The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
Jimmie Hugh Lee Obituary
Jimmie Hugh Lee passed away on August 8, 2019, his 79th birthday. Born in Dunn, NC, he was the son of Raymond Hugh Lee and Phoebe Tart Lee. He was a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth.

Jimmie served 22 years in the US Navy, retiring as a Chief. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and traveled the world defending the country he loved. After his military service, Jimmie spent his career in the construction and restoration industry.

Jimmieâ€™s greatest loves were family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Batten Lee and their two children: Craig Lee and his wife Stacey and Tracey Lee Copeland and her husband Hahns. Jimmie was proudest of his four grandsons: Darden Copeland, Alexander Lee, Nathaniel Lee and Jack Copeland. He is also survived by his sisters: Judy Lee Simmons and Linda Lee Morse and her husband Robbie. There are a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss his kindness and sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 4-5:30 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you serve others with an act of kindness to honor Jimmieâ€™s memory.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 10, 2019
