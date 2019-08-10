|
Jimmie Hugh Lee passed away on August 8, 2019, his 79th birthday. Born in Dunn, NC, he was the son of Raymond Hugh Lee and Phoebe Tart Lee. He was a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth.
Jimmie served 22 years in the US Navy, retiring as a Chief. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and traveled the world defending the country he loved. After his military service, Jimmie spent his career in the construction and restoration industry.
Jimmieâ€™s greatest loves were family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Batten Lee and their two children: Craig Lee and his wife Stacey and Tracey Lee Copeland and her husband Hahns. Jimmie was proudest of his four grandsons: Darden Copeland, Alexander Lee, Nathaniel Lee and Jack Copeland. He is also survived by his sisters: Judy Lee Simmons and Linda Lee Morse and her husband Robbie. There are a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss his kindness and sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 4-5:30 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you serve others with an act of kindness to honor Jimmieâ€™s memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 10, 2019