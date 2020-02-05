|
|
Jimmy Arnold Story, 69, passed away February 4, 2020. He was born in Southampton County, VA the son of the late William McKinley Story and Eunice Lee Cutchins Story. He was predeceased by his son, Travis Story; and brother-in-law Billy Saunders. Jimmy retired from the Department of Public Utilities for the City of Suffolk. He was very active in the Kings Forks Athletic Association. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Saunders Story; children and their spouses, Traci Jenkins (Clarence), Robert Story (Becky), Crystal Reichenbaugh (Brian), Jessica Story Moore (Mike), and Ashley Story; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Robert Story (Donna); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby Saunders (Jean); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Romy Feliciano officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Supply & Multiply, 15202 NW 147th Dr., Suite 1200 #245, Alachua, Florida 32615. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020