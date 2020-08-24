Jimmy Crain

Oh my sweet, sweet boy. Has it really been two years? Two years since we have seen your beautiful face, heard your infectious laugh, listened to your crazy stories and sage advice. They say time heals all wounds, but that isn't so. Your death leaves a void in our lives that still takes my breath away. I'll be forever heartbroken until I see you again. Sadly, a few friends have joined you in Heaven. It never ends, does it? For those who know, I'm never giving up. That's my promise to you. I miss you more than the world knows. I'll love you forever my baby boy. Love, your Marma, and Dad, Audrey, Anna, Morgan, Colin, Goongie, Maw and Paw, Loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store