Jimmy Joel Wood


1941 - 2019
Jimmy Joel Wood Obituary
It is with a very heavy heart I share that my beloved husband, Jimmy Joel Wood, departed this life peacefully on October 17, 2019. Left to cherish is memory is his wife of 35 years, Yvonne Chisholm Wood, his son Casey Damon Wood, (Samantha), his stepchildren, Michele Walker and Michael Myers (Olga). His sister Betty Sue Driver, (Jerry), and his sisters & brothers in law Cecile & Ron Saunders and Albert & Terri Speach. His grandchildren Farren Watts, (Garland), great grandson Sylis, grandsons Lucas Walker, Austin Walker and Brendon Wood and many nieces & nephews and his furry friend â€˜Woody'. He was predeceased by his brother J. Glynn Wood.

Jimmy was born April 28, 1941 in Newville, AL. He and his brother Glynn owned Wood Office Supply in Norfolk, VA for 39 years.

He was a member of Space Coast Baptist in Samsula, FL and truly loved his church family and Pastor Daniel Cox.

At his request there will be no service or memorial, he expressed wishes that his body be donated to science.

His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who love him so much.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 25, 2019
