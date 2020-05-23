Jimmy Lee Burden
Jimmy Lee Burden, 72, of Suffolk, passed away on May 21, 2020. Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Christine E. Burden and Catherine D. Adickes and husband, Hoyt; grandchildren, Mariah and Darrick Adickes; brother, Danny Raye Burden and wife, Jacquelyn; nephews, Arthur McNees Burden and Danny Raye Burden Jr. Jimmy's funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Tommy Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be registered online at parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
MAY
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
