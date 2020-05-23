Jimmy Lee Burden, 72, of Suffolk, passed away on May 21, 2020. Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Christine E. Burden and Catherine D. Adickes and husband, Hoyt; grandchildren, Mariah and Darrick Adickes; brother, Danny Raye Burden and wife, Jacquelyn; nephews, Arthur McNees Burden and Danny Raye Burden Jr. Jimmy's funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Tommy Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be registered online at parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 23, 2020.