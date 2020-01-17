|
|
HARRELLSVILLE, NC - Jimmy Lee Helton, 78, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in New Bern, NC. A native of Tazewell, VA, he was a retired industrial maintenance technician for Proctor & Gamble. He was a member of the US Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War, the VFW and the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Marcia; three sons, Michael L. Helton and wife Sharron of Portsmouth, Bryan Helton and Gary Helton, both of CA; two sisters, Loretta Horne of Tazewell, VA and Margaret Futrell of NC; a granddaughter, Lori Wright; and a great-grandson, Julian Barnes.
He was predeceased by a son, Stephen Helton; his parents, James W. Helton and Helen Keen Boyd; and two sisters, Vickie Small and Nancy Kabler.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, in Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel by Dr. Gene Primm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Operation Second Chance.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020