Jimmy Monaco, Our beloved Husband, Father, Poppi, Brother and Best Friend passed away with the highest honors and gained his eternal wings on June 23, 2020.
Jimmy loved his family with all of his heart and soul. He loved his community and above all he loved his Lord. Jimmy was a native of Virginia Beach and a retired home builder. Jimmy has trained and promoted thousands of people in the State and throughout the World pertaining to his years in kickboxing and martial arts. He was a 4th DAN with Craig Smith/Monaco Karate and Kickboxing and 1st DAN with the Joe Lewis Fighting System.
Jimmy was predeceased in death by his parents, James and Martha Monaco. He will be forever missed by his Wife, Cathy, Daughter, Christina Cleanthes (Nicholas), and his Son, Tony Monaco (Madison).
Jimmy, better known as Poppi, is also survived by his beautiful grandchildren that were the lights of his life-Charlotte, Nicholas and Violet. Jimmy is also survived by his 5 beautiful sisters and their families. Cheryl Ann Furbee ( David), Mary Alice Bjorkman (Ray), Bobby Lynn Washington (Jim), Ann Marie Robinson, Sandra Maltry (John). Jimmy is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved with his whole heart.
We are so grateful to our wonderful friends and family that have been by our side through this amazing journey we call life.
The celebration for this larger than life man will be held on June 27th, 2020 at Back Bay Christian Church at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Back Bay Christian Church at 1212 Princess Anne Road Virginia Beach, VA 23457. 757-426-7943. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.