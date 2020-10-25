Jo Ann Daly, 65, passed away on October 22nd, 2020, after a battle with cardiac disease.
Jo Ann was predeceased by her father, Harry S. Daly. She is survived by her mother, Marion Foster Daly; two sisters, Bonny Daly West and husband, Jerome, Nancy Demkowski and husband, Henry; two wonderful nephews, Bobby and Barry Little, and their families; three nieces she adored, Casey Hallwig and husband, William, Jamie and Kelli Demkowski. She had many aunts, uncles, and cousins that she loved visiting and laughing with. She enjoyed spending time and going to church with a close friend, David.
Jo worked at Tidewater Occupational Center for many years until it's closing. She absolutely loved her trips to Busch Gardens, always excited for Howl-O-Scream in the fall or to ride any new roller coaster. She loved all holidays and sending/receiving any type of greeting card to/from family and friends. She also loved animals, especially her cats she left behind, Princess and Emma.
No memorial service is planned at this time. But Jo would love any donations, monetary or supplies, to be donated in her name to your local animal shelter, or just simply think of her next time you're screaming at Howl-O-Scream!
